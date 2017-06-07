Police talk safety and communication after abduction scare

Masked men trying to take a 10-year-old girl in Quincy, that report Tuesday night frightened many parents.

Still, officers said the threat of child abductions is real, and it can happen anywhere.

Early Tuesday afternoon, the 10-year-old girl and police were out on the streets, walking through what the girl reported last night.

Police said it never happened.

"You know sometimes when things happen, kids don't want to initially tell the truth and then as they're reassured or have a chance to talk to their parents, or other people, then more information comes out," Sgt. Adam Yates with Quincy Police Department said.

Police said the girl originally told them that at least two men tried to grab and carry her near 14th and Elm Street.

For hours, police treated it an a legitimate investigation, and, for hours, neighbors worried.

"It's just terrifying that they have to live in such a world where kids can't be outside and be kids," Neighbor Kathy Griffin said. "It's really scary to be happening in my own backyard."

Despite the needless alarm, Police said this is a good reminder because kids are out for summer vacation...and a real crime could happen.

"It can happen anywhere and anytime," Lt. Kathy Schisler with Quincy Police said. "Sometimes these are just a crime of opportunity. A lot of times, they might not be out scoping kids to pinpoint one."

Police said talk to your kids about safety.

"It's always good to keep the conversation lines up with your kids, so that if something like this does happen, they have a way to defend themselves, prepare themselves, and call the police or home," Yates said.

Police will not press charges against the girl.