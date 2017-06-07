Lewis County Jail to get upgrades

A nearly 20-year-old jail in Lewis County is about to get a much needed upgrade.

Upgrades include a new control system, new cameras and an intercom in each of the cells. The $75,000 upgrades are being paid for with the public safety sales tax. Lewis County Sheriff David Parrish said it's important to update the facility for the safety of inmates and workers.

"It's for the security of the inmates and for the jail staff. We are an understaffed jail to some extent. Everything we can do to protect the inmates and jail staff is key and I think that's what the system will do," said Parrish.

There is no date set for when construction will start.