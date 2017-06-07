Great River Honor Flight gets donation

Wednesday, crews started work to give Hannibal streets a major makeover. It's a project officials said will continue for months and residents are glad something is finally being done. "When I would go up Rock St. before it was kind of zigzagging back and forth to dodge the potholes," said Hilly Jacklin, a Hannibal resident.More >>
A nearly 20 year old jail in Lewis County is about to get a much needed upgrade. Upgrades include a new control system, new cameras and an intercom in each of the cells. The$75,000 upgrades are being paid for with the public safety sales tax. Lewis County Sheriff Parrish said it's important to update the facility for the safety of inmates and workers.More >>
A tobacco retail store will open soon in West Quincy, Missouri, according to the property owner's son.More >>
City crews will close a section of State Street for repairs starting Thursday.More >>
There was not an attempted child abduction Tuesday night as reported, according to police.More >>
Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens said he's calling lawmakers back to the Capitol to work on abortion policies.More >>
Amazon is making a play for low-income shoppers. The online leader is offering a discount on its pay-by-month Prime membership for people who receive government assistance.More >>
