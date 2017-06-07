Great River Honor Flight gets donation - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Great River Honor Flight gets donation

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Did you know the Great River Honor Flight has taken more than 1,300 veterans to D.C. for free to see their memorials?

Now, they have a little more jingle in their pocket to plan the next flight. That's because $355.81 was awarded to Honor Flight Wednesday night-- it was raised by a tip jar at Blessing Hospital's JAVA coffee kiosk.

 The hospital collects money for a different charity every month, this month they're collecting for wounded warriors

