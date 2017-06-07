Great River Honor Flight gets donation

Did you know the Great River Honor Flight has taken more than 1,300 veterans to D.C. for free to see their memorials?

Now, they have a little more jingle in their pocket to plan the next flight. That's because $355.81 was awarded to Honor Flight Wednesday night-- it was raised by a tip jar at Blessing Hospital's JAVA coffee kiosk.

The hospital collects money for a different charity every month, this month they're collecting for wounded warriors