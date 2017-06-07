Adams County road work to start Monday - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Adams County road work to start Monday

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

For many drivers, summer means road construction season and crews are getting ready to start roadwork around Adams County.

Neighbors along Ellington Road were surprised to hear the road will be part of a resurfacing project starting on Monday. 

"It does see a lot of traffic, a lot of semi and truck traffic," Karla Rose said. "but other than that I think it's in really good shape."

Those living along the road says it will put a hassle getting around. 

"Well I'm going to try and avoid it as much as I can, but we don't have a whole lot of choice," Gerald Rose said. "There's only one way in and out of here."

Adams County Engineers say that's exactly why they're targeting Ellington Road and six other locations, to preserve them while they're still in good condition. They says it's not being reconstructed, but crews will be laying down new oil and chip, as well as a new surface.

"It's just basically to extend the life of the pavement structure, hopefully, for 10 to 12 years," Engineer Jim Frankenhoff said. "It then gets reapplied or if money is available, it can be resurfaced."

Engineers say it costs around $200,000 to replace one mile of road to resurface it, but doing this project costs around $50,000 per mile which is good news for taxpayers.

"Anything that helps save tax dollars or puts our tax dollars to better use is always a good idea," Gerald said.

Karla says while she's happy once it's complete, she won't be looking forward to the process.

"Because the oil and the rock can do some damage to my vehicle," Karla said. 

Other drivers agree it will be a pain, but they try to keep the end result in mind.

"Just be patient and deal with it and do the best you can," Gerald said.

The work will be completed over the course of the following two to three weeks. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the construction zones and delays are possible.

Drivers should be know the center line striping will be removed for the duration of the work at each location and should also be aware of fresh oil, loose gravel, and wet paint on the roadway.

The seven locations are:

  • North 2850th Ave from IL 96 west to East 500th Street (West of Lima, IL)
  • East 500th Street from North 2850th Ave north to the County line (West of Lima, IL)
  •  Ellington Road from 36th Street east to Cannonball Road
  •  North Bottom Road from Lenane Park to Point Pleasant Road
  •  North 48th Street from Columbus Road north to Wisman Lane
  •  North 42nd Street from Wisman Lane north to Kochs Lane
  •  Postal Drive east of North 42nd Street
