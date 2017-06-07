Clark County gets new turf, another upgrade to facilities

KAHOKA, Mo. (WGEM) -- Football practice is still more than seven weeks away but that hasn't stopped the hustle and bustle at Clark County High School.



A crew from ATG Sports in St. Louis is in Kahoka this week laying down a brand new playing surface. One of the benefactors of a recent bond issue passing is the Clark County athletic department and the community as a whole.



The Indian football team will have turf during the 2017 season and it's likely to be complete in the next two weeks.



Football coach Ethan Allen says it's another step forward in the school district's hopes of success both on and off the field.



"We had conditioning (Wednesday) morning and we talked about the opportunities we have here for our kids to get better, with our weight room, our gym, and now this facility," Allen said.



"We have top notch facilities that are really going to help our athletics and ultimately help our academics, getting kids out (for sports), and holding them accountable in the classroom as well. This is going to be a benefit in that way too, if you ask me."



Workers began laying out the synthetic turf Wednesday morning and with good weather they are expected to be done more than a month before football practice begins on July 31.



The football and track and field programs will get an immediate upgrade. But athletic director Jason Church is quick to point out hundreds more will benefit.



"This is not just a football field. This is a community activity field in many ways," Church explained.



"Our band, our baseball (and) softball teams, (and) our community organizations can use this facility, and when it rains it's not so much an issue for us. It's just going to be a tremendous thing for us, something to take a lot of pride in."



Along with a new playing surface, a brand new track will be laid down, and new lights will be installed. Other amenities, such as a video board, are also being discussed but have not been finalized.