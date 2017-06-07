Increase in non-traditional students taking summer classes

John Wood Community College's library gets used by students during the summer.

School may be out for the summer for area kids. For some adults though, school is just getting started.

According to officials at John Wood Community College, over the last few years, more non-traditional students started school in the summer because their kids are not in school and it's less hectic on campus.

"There are a lot of us parents, moms, dads, even grandparents, that have gone back to school," Diane Berozia said. "I think there's a lot of people out there like myself that want to."

The second summer session at John Wood starts Monday. Another session will start July 10.