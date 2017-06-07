Emerald ash borer hits Ralls County - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Emerald ash borer hits Ralls County

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Emerald ash borer is now in Ralls County, according to state officials. The tree-killing pest has now been detected in 36 Missouri counties.

Officials want to remind the public, if you have ash trees, you can protect them with insecticides if the tree's trunk is smaller than 20-inches in diameter. Larger trees will need to be professionally treated.

Emerald ash borer kills more than 99 percent of ash trees it attacks within three to four years.

