Wednesday's Area Scores - June 7

**High School Track and Field**
(Illinois vs. Missouri All-Star Meet)
- OVERALL, Team Results
1) Illinois: 231
2) Missouri: 175
- GIRLS Team Results
1) Illinois: 109
2) Missouri: 94
- BOYS, Team Results
1) Illinois: 122
2) Missouri: 81
- Individual Winners
100M Hurdles -- Halli Karr (Monroe City)
110M Hurdles -- Trenton Hendrick (Highland)
100M -- Jada Humphrey (Quincy High) and David Buckner (Rushville/Industry)
800M -- Maddie Ford (Mark Twain) and Isaac Goodrich (Rushville/Industry)
400M -- Codi-Lynn Lehner (Quincy High) and Quintin Adler (Macomb)
1600M -- Charly Wollaston (Quincy High) and Cory Miller (Unity)
200M -- Kaylee Janssen (Palmyra) and Jace Norman (Illini West)
Shot Put -- Arriana Benjamin (Quincy High) and Logan Minter (Monroe City)
Discus -- Arriana Benjamin (Quincy High) and Logan Minter (Monroe City)
Long Jump -- Jada Humphrey (Quincy High) and Jordan Bichsel (Monroe City)
Triple Jump -- Blair Genenbacher (Liberty) and Cory Miller (Unity)
High Jump - Kaitlyn Griffen (Hannibal) and Jace Norman (Illini West)
Pole Vault -- Taylor Vandelicht (Hannibal) and Christian Bozeman (Clark County)
- Relay Winners
4x100M -- Illinois won both events
4x400M -- Illinois won both events
**High School Softball**
Wapello: 11
Fort Madison: 12
Jada Lamm: Walk-off single
Centerville: 10
Central Lee: 1
(Game 1)
Centerville: 14
Central Lee: 5
(Game 2)
**High School Baseball**
Fort Madison: 0
Mediapolis: 10
(Game 1)
Fort Madison: 1
Mediapolis: 7
(Game 2)
**Prospect League Baseball**
Danville: 11
Quincy: 6
Dalton Schumer/Blake Hart: HR's
Dylan Chisholm: 3.1 IP in relief, ER, 4 K's
Gems: (3-5), 3rd straight loss
