Wednesday's Area Scores - June 7

**High School Track and Field**



(Illinois vs. Missouri All-Star Meet)

- OVERALL, Team Results

1) Illinois: 231

2) Missouri: 175



- GIRLS Team Results

1) Illinois: 109

2) Missouri: 94



- BOYS, Team Results

1) Illinois: 122

2) Missouri: 81



- Individual Winners

100M Hurdles -- Halli Karr (Monroe City)

110M Hurdles -- Trenton Hendrick (Highland)

100M -- Jada Humphrey (Quincy High) and David Buckner (Rushville/Industry)

800M -- Maddie Ford (Mark Twain) and Isaac Goodrich (Rushville/Industry)

400M -- Codi-Lynn Lehner (Quincy High) and Quintin Adler (Macomb)

1600M -- Charly Wollaston (Quincy High) and Cory Miller (Unity)

200M -- Kaylee Janssen (Palmyra) and Jace Norman (Illini West)

Shot Put -- Arriana Benjamin (Quincy High) and Logan Minter (Monroe City)

Discus -- Arriana Benjamin (Quincy High) and Logan Minter (Monroe City)

Long Jump -- Jada Humphrey (Quincy High) and Jordan Bichsel (Monroe City)

Triple Jump -- Blair Genenbacher (Liberty) and Cory Miller (Unity)

High Jump - Kaitlyn Griffen (Hannibal) and Jace Norman (Illini West)

Pole Vault -- Taylor Vandelicht (Hannibal) and Christian Bozeman (Clark County)



- Relay Winners

4x100M -- Illinois won both events

4x400M -- Illinois won both events



**High School Softball**



Wapello: 11

Fort Madison: 12

Jada Lamm: Walk-off single



Centerville: 10

Central Lee: 1

(Game 1)



Centerville: 14

Central Lee: 5

(Game 2)





**High School Baseball**



Fort Madison: 0

Mediapolis: 10

(Game 1)



Fort Madison: 1

Mediapolis: 7

(Game 2)





**Prospect League Baseball**



Danville: 11

Quincy: 6

Dalton Schumer/Blake Hart: HR's

Dylan Chisholm: 3.1 IP in relief, ER, 4 K's

Gems: (3-5), 3rd straight loss