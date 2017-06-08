Summertime brings spike in home invasions

Home invasions are 11 percent more likely during the summer months than any other time of year, according to Department of Justice statistics.

Officer Kelly Vandermaiden with the Quincy Police Department said there are some simple ways to protect your home while on summer vacation.



She said having outside lighting on at night and double checking that your doors and windows are locked before you leave are a must, but you should reach out to others to help keep an eye out.

"If you have a trusted friend or neighbor that can check-in on your house, pick up your mail, your newspaper, water your flowers, just take a look at your residence now and then or once a day that's definitely the best thing to do," she said.

Also, she warned that you need to be careful about posting your vacation on social media.

"Announcing beforehand that you're leaving town for x-amount of time," she said. "After you come home, posting pictures or talking about your vacation is a great thing to do, but not announcing that ahead of time."

Vandermaiden added the Quincy Police Department does have vacation check, where an officer can drive by your residence once per shift when you're on of town for an extended period of time. For more information on that, you can call QPD at (217) 228-4470.