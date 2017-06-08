'Icemelt' operation nets three more arrests

Three more people were arrested in McDonough County as part of operation "Icemelt", according to a news release by Sheriff Rick VanBrooker.

The release said on June 7 at 8:45 p.m. a sheriff's night patrol conducted a traffic stop after observing suspicious behavior. It said the vehicle stopped in a driveway near East 2250th and North 2000th. In the vehicle was driver Samantha Walters, 29, and Jackson Agans, 25, both of Avon, Illinois.

The release said circumstances surrounding the step led to the deputy requesting a canine. It said Fulton County responded and the canine indicated on the vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle and found 43 grams of methamphetamine and a 38 caliber, unloaded Derringer under the driver's seat, according to the release.

During the traffic stop, Joshua Decker, 28, of Bushnell, arrived in another vehicle and attempted to interfere with the stop, according to the release. It said deputies learned that he had a suspended driver's license and two outstanding Fulton County warrants.

VanBrooker said deputies recovered clear plastic baggies with methamphetamine residue on them from Decker's hand during the arrest.

The release said Agans was charged with possession with the intent to deliver between 15-30 grams of methamphetamine and an outstanding McDonough County warrant.

The release said Walters was charged with possession with intent to deliver 15-30 grams of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The release said Decker was charged with driving while license suspended, possession of under 5 grams of methamphetamine along with two Fulton County Warrants.

All three are lodged in the McDonough County Jail pending their first appearance, according to the release.

VanBrooker said mugshots would be available later Thursday.