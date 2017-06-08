Summer fan program returns in Quincy, Hannibal - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Summer fan program returns in Quincy, Hannibal

By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM)

The Salvation Army's summer fan program will return Monday in Quincy and Hannibal.

Every year, the organization distributes electric fans to those need.

People applying for fans need to bring a photo ID to their local Salvation Army Family Services Center. Those facilities are located at 501 Broadway in Quincy and 302 Broadway in Hannibal.

The hours will be Monday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Salvation Army said people over 65, those with children under 5 and those who are disabled will receive first priority.

Fans will be distributed while supplies last. The Salvation Army said donations of new and gently used fans are needed throughout the summer.

Donated fans can be dropped off at either family services center. Monetary donations for fans can be sent to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 75, Quincy, Illinois, 62306. The donations should be designated as "Fan Program-Hannibal" or "Fan Program-Quincy".

