Salvation Army to begin summer fan program

The Family Services Center is located at 501 Broadway in Quincy and 302 Broadway in Hannibal.

The Salvation Army is helping cool down the homes of those who can't afford air conditioning this summer.

The Quincy and Hannibal locations will begin their annual Summer Fan Program June 12, which distributes electric fans to those in need. To apply for a fan, you can visit the Salvation Army Family Services Center at 501 Broadway in Quincy or 302 Broadway in Hannibal with photo identification.

Social Services Director Heidi Welty said The Salvation Army's top priority is helping young children and the elderly.

"It's hot in the summer, so people come to us and request fans just to keep cool," she said. "It's a priority of course to serve households that have children under the age of 5 and elderly over the age of 65 and persons with disabilities."

Welty said the program needs fan donations as well, since there are so many requests.

"We only have very few amounts currently, so we're waiting for those fans to come in," she said. "We have a lot of requests every year, so this is a program that as soon as it starts, everyone gets real excited and we see a lot of people coming in and calls for requests."

The Salvation Army gives out fans only while supplies last. Both locations are open Monday through Thursday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.