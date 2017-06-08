Former ambulance director gets probation

A former director of the Knox County Ambulance District received probation for stealing Medicare benefits, according to the US District Court Clerk's Office in St. Louis.

The clerk's office said Russell Hall was sentenced to four years of probation on Wednesday in US District Court in St. Louis. He was also ordered to pay $22,229.13 in restitution.

Court records show Hall took a plea deal back in March. The records showed prosecutors agreed to not pursue claims that Hall stole controlled substances, including morphine and Demerol while working at the ambulance district.

According to court records, Hall was accused of writing and cashing approximately 20 checks from the ambulance district's bank account for vacation salary beyond the four weeks of vacation he was entitled to. In that process, records state he took more than $24,000 between June 2014 and June 2015.

Hall was also accused of writing 12 checks to himself for extra shifts he never worked, which ended up being $3,800, according to court records. Documents state Hall then lied to the bank about what the funds were being used for.

Hall faced up to 10 years in prison and fines up to $250,000.