Quincy Public Library gets $9,000 grant

Katie Kraushaar said she hopes the reading event will "bring the community together".

The National Endowment for the Arts awarded Quincy Public Library a $9,000 grant to help with its annual "Big Read" program happening this fall.

Information Services Manager Katie Kraushaar said the community celebration is meant to encourage a love of reading in Quincy.

"It's really an outreach to the community to provide them with books that they get to keep for themselves," she said. "We can all share that reading experience."

Quincy Public Library is one of 75 organizations across the country to receive the award. It plans to use the grant money to buy books and pay for "Big Read" services.

Kraushaar said she hopes giving out more than three thousand books will bring the community together.

"The focus is usually on people who are in undeserved communities or groups who do not see reading as a pleasure activity," she said. "So we want to make sure that the people of Quincy remember that reading is not a chore, it's something fun that you can do all year long."

The "Big Read" will run September 14 - October 14 and include book discussions, story time, art workshops and movies.