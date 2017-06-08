Woman sentenced in connection daughter's death

A woman who was arrested last year in connection with her daughter's shooting death was sentenced Thursday.

Court records show Karen Torres was sentenced to 364 days of jail time and two years of probation. She was originally charged with obstruction of justice but pleaded guilty in April to possession of a firearm without a FOID card.

Torres was arrested last year after the death of her 7-year-old daughter Melina. Authorities said they were at a family function in rural Adams County when a three year old shot Melina with .22 rifle as she walked in front of the other child.

Police said Melina later died at Blessing Hospital.

Daniel Roberts, Julie Roberts and Shannon Combes were also arrested in connection with the incident.

Combes was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison while Daniel Roberts also received prison time. Julie Roberts is scheduled for a status hearing Friday.