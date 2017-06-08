Tighter restrictions for semi truck drivers on Marion County roa - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tighter restrictions for semi truck drivers on Marion County roads

By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
After a string of semi truck crashes in Marion County, officials are trying get tougher on what roads semi trucks can drive on. County leaders said in the past two months there have been two semi truck accidents on County Road 422 and it's a concern. 

"We've had one go off on the corner near my house, we've had one almost rear end my daughter-in-law. When they come down through here, they don't pay attention to weight or the speed," said Robert White, Marion County resident.

Marion County Presiding Commissioner Lyndon Bode said they want to avoid anymore crashes on county roads 418 and 422, or Paris Gravel Road. 

"It's just not made for trailer trucks," said Bode.

The county is looking to put tighter restriction on what type of vehicles can drive on the roads. 

"Basically what we are looking at is a couple of areas. More signage, we are talking to the city, the mayor and city councilman about having some type of posting within city limits," said Bode. 

The county said because the road is narrow, has no shoulder and a weight limit, it's not built to be able to handle semi truck traffic. 

"The county blacktop is basically for our traffic going to and from work, people that live in the area, it's just to handle local traffic versus interstate or heavy truck traffic," said Bode. 

Trucks caught driving on the roads could be pulled over and ticketed, but they are not looking to punish farmers that have to use the road to get to the fields.
 

