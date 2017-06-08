New sculptures in downtown Macomb

Macomb residents will see new sculptures in the downtown area. Macomb officials said it's all part of their Downtown Sculpture Exhibition. A total of 8 new sculptures from all over the country were put in place Thursday.

The sculptures are selected from an art professor at Western Illinois University and officials said it's a big hit among artists and residents.

"The artists actually come from other areas of the country," Downtown Development Director Kristin Terry said. "We have people here from New York, we have Kentucky. We also have one from Missouri. It's very exciting to get a variety of different artists from around the country."

Only eight sculptures were put up this year instead of the normal 10, because of the downtown revitalization project going on. The sculptures will be on display for a full year.

