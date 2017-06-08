Hannibal High School debuts dual credit program

For the first time, juniors and seniors at Hannibal High School are able to take dual credit classes through Moberly Area Community College or Hannibal-LaGrange University during summer school.

School officials said not only is this option cheaper for students, it helps them to start fulfilling their general education classes for college too.

"It allows our parents to pay a reduced tuition, as low as $75 a credit hour for the student. With us expanding this to our juniors, it also helps students to be able to graduate from Hannibal High School with over 30 college credits," said Darrin Powell, Assistant Superintendent, at Hannibal High School.

Students are able to take classes at the college or online.