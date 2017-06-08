Griggsville, Illinois residents under week-long boil order

Residents in the city of Griggsville, Illinois will need to boil their drinking water for at least the next week.

Officials say the entire city is under a boil order for the next week as a precaution after crews working on the water tower lost pressure Thursday.

Nadine Kessinger with the Griggsville City Clerk's Office says they just want to be on the safe side, since they won't have results on water samples back until after the weekend.