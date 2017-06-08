Poll Position: Western Illinois earns preseason national ranking - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Poll Position: Western Illinois earns preseason national ranking

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -- The college football season is right around the corner.

In less than two months Western Illinois will take the field eager to hit the reset button following three consecutive losses to end last season.

The Leathernecks will do so nationally ranked, at least according to one publication.

Western is ranked No. 19 in the preseason FCS Top 25 by Athlon Sports.

They are one of five Missouri Valley Football Conference teams in the poll, including top-ranked North Dakota State and No. 3 South Dakota State.

The Leathernecks return all but four starters from last season's team which started 6-2 but lost its final three games.

The 2017 campaign begins August 31 at Tennessee Tech.

