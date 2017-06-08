Summer tradition returns to Quincy Friday

For some Quincians, the summer season doesn't officially begin until music fills the downtown square.

Blues in the District kicks off again Friday, marking it's 20th season. The crowds still pour into Washington Park for some music and food. Organizers credit the longevity of the event to those involved and those loving the music.

"It takes volunteers to put this on and it takes a great many supporters," Bruce Guthrie, Executive Director of The District, said. "We have a lot of sponsors, both larger companies to regular people who give $50. It's really important. That's the only way we could put this thing on because we do it for free."

As part of the 20th anniversary, a raffle will be held. The winner will be announced in July. You can buy tickets at the District office or at any of the Blues in the District concerts. Friday's concert starts at 5:30.