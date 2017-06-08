QU football to play five home games, three under the lights

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- The Quincy University football program is full speed ahead with a new head coach and now an official schedule for the upcoming season.



The athletic department released the 11-game slate Thursday which begins with a road trip to Wichita Falls, Texas for a battle with Midwestern State on August 31.



The Hawks then play four out of their next five games at QU Stadium, beginning with the September 9 home opener against Alderson Broaddus.



The schedule ends with four out of five games on the road.



In all, Quincy will play five games at home, with three of those under the lights.



Here is the 2017 schedule in its entirety --

8/31 -- at Midwestern State (7 p.m.)

9/9 -- vs. Alderson Broaddus (1 p.m.)

9/16 -- vs. Lincoln (6 p.m.)

9/23 -- at Southwest Baptist (2 p.m.)

9/30 -- vs. Robert Morris (1 p.m.) - Homecoming

10/7 -- vs. William Jewell (6 p.m.)

10/14 -- at Indianapolis (5 p.m.)

10/21 -- at UT-Permian Basin (1 p.m.)

10/28 -- vs. Truman State (6 p.m.)

11/4 -- at McKendree (1 p.m.)

11/11 -- at Missouri S&T (1 p.m.)