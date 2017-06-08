Social media use warning for college-bound students

A warning from college officials after 10 students admitted to Harvard University saw their admissions rescinded for posts on social media.

Officials at John Wood Community College warn students, social media isn't private. A simple Google search can reveal posts made to anyone looking. Nathan Tyrpin will attend Purdue University in the fall and says the idea of it being taken away by a post on social media is unsettling.

"I'd probably feel a good mix of guilt and anger because I'd know I posted it and it's my fault, but I didn't really see a harm in it," Tyrpin said.

However, John Wood Director of Admissions Billy Schaffer says the harm could be in the other person's perception.

"You never know who's watching your social media,' Schaffer said. "It really represents who you are. So you want to make sure you're represented in the best light possible."

Also that you represent your university in the best light. While John Wood advisors say they don't search student's social media, they say other universities and scholarship programs do. Students finishing college like Alex Gough, say the wrong post not only impacts your education.

"I try to keep in mind for future employers or grad school, people are going to see that," Gough said.

He keeps it simple when posting online.

"Anything that's borderline, probably shouldn't," Gough explained. "If you have to think about it, it probably shouldn't be on there."

He feels many think of social media as their own private journal and post whatever they come across.

"A lot of people don't quite understand the magnitude of what they're posting," Gough added. "They kind of think it's simple, fun, but it's so often time more than that."

College officials recommend doing a Google search of your own name and see what comes up. This gives you an idea on the first impression colleges and employers have to make sure it's a good one.