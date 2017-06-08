Family Swim Night resumes at Quincy public pool

Local families enjoyed comfortable conditions Thursday as Family Swim Night resumed at Quincy's Jackson-Lincoln pool.

The pool is located at 8th and College and Blessing Health System sponsors the events every Thursday throughout the summer.



There's food, drinks and admission to the pool is free.

"One of the reasons we do this is because our child care facility will bring the kids over here at least once, if not twice a week during the hot summer months, which is a terrific break for the kids when they can't get outside because it is too hot. They can go swimming. so we really have a great time," Bob Dickson with Blessing Health System said.

Family Swim Nights will be held at Jackson-Lincoln pool from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m on Thursday nights .