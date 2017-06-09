Thursday's Area Scores - June 8 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Thursday's Area Scores - June 8

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Kace Massner hit a solo homer but it wasn't enough as the Gems lost their fourth consecutive game. Kace Massner hit a solo homer but it wasn't enough as the Gems lost their fourth consecutive game.

**High School Softball**

13) Keokuk: 2
2) Fairfield: 4
(Game 1)

13) Keokuk: 1
2) Fairfield: 7
(Game 2)

Central Lee: 9
Columbus Junction: 5
McKenna Hall: WP, 3-run HR


**High School Baseball**

Keokuk: 1
Fairfield: 6
(Game 1)

Keokuk: 3
Fairfield: 9
(Game 2)

Central Lee: 17
Columbus Junction: 1

Wapello: 18
Holy Trinity: 0


**Prospect League Baseball**

Springfield: 9
Quincy: 2
Tyler Engel: 2-4, run
Kace Massner: HR
Gems: (3-6), 4th straight loss

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.