Thursday's Area Scores - June 8

**High School Softball**
13) Keokuk: 2
2) Fairfield: 4
(Game 1)
13) Keokuk: 1
2) Fairfield: 7
(Game 2)
Central Lee: 9
Columbus Junction: 5
McKenna Hall: WP, 3-run HR
**High School Baseball**
Keokuk: 1
Fairfield: 6
(Game 1)
Keokuk: 3
Fairfield: 9
(Game 2)
Central Lee: 17
Columbus Junction: 1
Wapello: 18
Holy Trinity: 0
**Prospect League Baseball**
Springfield: 9
Quincy: 2
Tyler Engel: 2-4, run
Kace Massner: HR
Gems: (3-6), 4th straight loss
