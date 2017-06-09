Kids overheating in cars is a real a danger in the summer

At least nine children across the country have already died this year from being left in a hot car.

With the heat coming back this weekend, health experts have urged everyone to take caution.

On average, 37 children die each year from vehicular heatstroke according to Safe Kids Worldwide, with most victims being 3-years or younger.

Triena Dietrich with Safe Kids Adams county pointed out that a child's body temperature can rise 3 to 5 times faster than an adult's.

"This can happen even in cool weather. A cars temperature can rise 20 degrees in 10 minutes," she said. "So if it's 60 outside it's 80 inside of your car. Just think about if you get in how hot your seats can get, so it can happen really fast."

Dietrich also said that there are many ways kids could end up in a car.

"It can happen to a child where they're forgotten or it can happen where a child gets into the car and is playing," she said. "Maybe they lock the doors and don't know how to unlock the doors"

Safe Kids Worldwide said cracking your car windows doesn't do enough to slow the heating process

They also said two-thirds of the temperature increase in your car happens within 20-minutes.

Dietrich added that a good tip to avoid forgetting a child in the back seat is to put an item next to or inside of a car seat that you need, such as your cell phone or purse.