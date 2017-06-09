Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in Adams County - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in Adams County

By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Mosquitoes collected this week in Adams County tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the health department.

The Adams County Health Department reported the mosquitoes that tested positive were collected June 7 in Quincy.

“The weather is warming up and we’re starting to see West Nile virus,” Environmental Health Supervisor Tony Dede said. “Although we see West Nile virus in Illinois every year, it’s still important to take precautions to protect yourself by wearing insect repellent and getting rid of standing water around your home.”

ACHD said monitoring for West Nile virus in Illinois encompasses lab tests for mosquito batches, dead crows, blue jays, robins and other perching birds. It also includes testing sick horses and humans with virus-like symptoms.

Health officials ask that anyone who finds a sick or dying crow, blue jay, robin or other perching bird should contact the health department.

The health department asks that you take the following precautions:

  • REDUCE - make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut. Eliminate, or refresh each week, all sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed, including water in bird baths, ponds, flowerpots, wading pools, old tires, and any other containers.
  • REPEL - when outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt, and apply insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535 according to label instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.
  • REPORT – report locations where you see water sitting stagnant for more than a week such as roadside ditches, flooded yards, and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes. The local health department or city.
