Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in Adams County

Mosquitoes collected this week in Adams County tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the health department.

The Adams County Health Department reported the mosquitoes that tested positive were collected June 7 in Quincy.

“The weather is warming up and we’re starting to see West Nile virus,” Environmental Health Supervisor Tony Dede said. “Although we see West Nile virus in Illinois every year, it’s still important to take precautions to protect yourself by wearing insect repellent and getting rid of standing water around your home.”

ACHD said monitoring for West Nile virus in Illinois encompasses lab tests for mosquito batches, dead crows, blue jays, robins and other perching birds. It also includes testing sick horses and humans with virus-like symptoms.

Health officials ask that anyone who finds a sick or dying crow, blue jay, robin or other perching bird should contact the health department.

The health department asks that you take the following precautions: