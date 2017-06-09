Heightened police presence in Quincy parks

Local law enforcement are teaming up with the Quincy Park District to add more police presence this summer.

According to a news release, personnel from the Quincy Police Department, Adams County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police will be present at different playgrounds on Wednesdays.

The schedule is below:

June 14 - Johnson Park: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

June 21 - Reservoir Park: 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

June 28 - Leon Bailey Park: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

July 5 - South Park: 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (11th to 12th on Jackson tennis courts)

July 12 - Bob Mays Park: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

July 19 - Madison Park: 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

July 26 - Leon Bailey Park: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

For more on the Quincy Park District's summer playground program, click here.