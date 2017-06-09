Heightened police presence in Quincy parks

The grant will help with Quincy Public Library's "Big Read" program happening this fall.More >>
A possible change to ambulance service has residents wanting to hear more. Hospital officials said they have no other choice but to privatize the ambulance service because the state is behind more than $23 million in payments.More >>
After a string of semi truck crashes in Marion County officials are trying get tougher on what roads semi trucks can drive on. County leaders said in the past two months there have been two semi truck accidents on County Road 422 and it's a concern.More >>
For the first time, juniors and seniors at Hannibal High School are able to take dual credit classes through Moberly Area Community College or Hannibal-LaGrange University during summer school. School officials said not only is this option cheaper for students, it helps them to start fulfilling their general education classes for college too.More >>
Macomb residents will see new sculptures in the downtown area. Macomb officials said it's all part of their Downtown Sculpture Exhibition.More >>
A woman who was arrested last year in connection with her daughter's shooting death was sentenced Thursday.More >>
Home invasions are 11 percent more likely during the summer months than any other time of year, according to Department of Justice statistics.More >>
Three more people were arrested in McDonough County as part of operation "Icemelt", according to a news release by Sheriff Rick VanBrooker.More >>
A former director of the Knox County Ambulance District received probation for stealing Medicare benefits, according to the US District Court Clerk's Office in St. Louis.More >>
