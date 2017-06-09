Heightened police presence in Quincy parks - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Heightened police presence in Quincy parks

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
Connect
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Local law enforcement are teaming up with the Quincy Park District to add more police presence this summer.

According to a news release, personnel from the Quincy Police Department, Adams County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police will be present at different playgrounds on Wednesdays.

The schedule is below:

  • June 14 - Johnson Park: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • June 21 - Reservoir Park: 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
  • June 28 - Leon Bailey Park: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • July 5 - South Park: 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (11th to 12th on Jackson tennis courts)
  • July 12 - Bob Mays Park: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • July 19 - Madison Park: 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
  • July 26 - Leon Bailey Park: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

For more on the Quincy Park District's summer playground program, click here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.