QND launches $6 million expansion project

Quincy Notre Dame officials broke ground on a $6 million expansion project during a ceremony Friday morning.

Officials said the expansion will include two science labs, an expanded physical science classroom, two additional classrooms, a new principal's office and two new guidance counselor offices. They also plan to renovate public restrooms and the electrical power supply, upgrade the HVAC systems and build an athletic concourse.

They hope to have the new wing under a roof by this winter and complete the project by the 2018-19 school year.

"We had a choice to keep advancing QND in the right direction or fall behind; clearly, the choice was an easy one for us," Principal Mark McDowell said. "We see much advancement in the areas of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). We feel QND is moving in the right direction to implement these advancements."

Fundraising for the campaign began in April of 2016. Officials said they still need to raise about $500,000 for the project.