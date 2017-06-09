Hannibal man killed in semi crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal man killed in semi crash

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WGEM) - A Hannibal man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Bloomington, Illinois, according to the coroner.

In a news release, McLean County Coroner Kathleen Davis said David W. Weekley, 43, was killed in a crash on I-55. She stated the truck hit a fixed object.

Davis said Weekley was the only person in the truck.

The crash remains under investigation, according to Davis.

