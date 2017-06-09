WIU approves preliminary spending plan

The Western Illinois University Board of Trustees approved a $227.2 million preliminary spending plan Friday for fiscal year 2018, according to a news release.

The release stated the plan must be prepared before July 1 to submit to the Illinois Board of Higher Education, the Illinois state legislature and the Governor.

Officials also resolved to use auxiliary facilities systems funds if necessary because of the state budget impasse. The release stated these funds are generated through specific student fees and room and board charges.

The news release states the trustees also approved a contract for President Jack Thomas.

Trustee Yvonne Salava stated the following regarding Thomas' contract:

As we are all aware, the last few years have been difficult, exacerbated by the ongoing budget challenges in Springfield. However, President Thomas has done an admirable job in steering the University through these difficulties. The University has continued to evolve with a goal-minded view. We acknowledge that despite Dr. Thomas' status as one of the longest-serving presidents at an Illinois public university, he is compensated significantly below his peers in the state. We have discussed the possibility of an increase to bring him closer in line with the average compensation for his position. However, Dr. Thomas continues to refuse, given our fiscal reality and the difficulties our employees face.

Thomas' current salary is $270,528.

The release also stated the board reached an agreement with Thomas that once a budget is passed and increases are available for WIU employees, his salary would increase that at least average out with the salary of presidents at comparable universities.