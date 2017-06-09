Children with special needs ride big at soap box derby

This is one of the largest soapbox derby events in the country.

The Quincy Breakfast Optimist Club hosted its 13th annual "Quincy SuperKids Soapbox Derby" on Friday for children with special needs.

Besides the national championships, it is the country's largest soap box derby. 162 racers will race over the weekend.

Jackson Baumgartner has raced in the event for two years.

"I'm out having some fun!" he said.

Jackson's father, Cory Baumgartner, said Jackson has been talking about it all month.

"He always has a blast at stuff like this and looks forward to it," he said.

Organizers said the race gives children with special needs the opportunity to do something they might not get otherwise.

"The get to participate in a soap box derby that's going on nationwide," said Coordinator Bryan Main. "There are soap box derbies all over, but I don't think many get a chance to do something like this."

Cory Baumgartner said this is something he is extremely grateful for.

"My son Jackson has autism, so having him feel like he's doing something and participating and when he gets the win he feels happy... it's kind of hard to describe," he said.

Jackson's mother, Whitney Baumgartner, said she's happy the kids got to experience something new Thursday. She said she enjoys the support they receive from a loving community.

"It's the excitement on all the kids faces, not just my kid, but on every kid's face," she said. "Whether they're the SuperKids, whether they're the one helping the SuperKid, or the families."

Jackson said he has the answer to rolling your way to a derby victory.

"The faster the better," he said. "If you go down and you're heavy then you win."

Parents said whether the kids were on the trophy podium or not, they were all winners Thursday.

Coordinators said they're expecting an even bigger turnout for the soap box derby next year. The event continues Friday at Bob Mays Park with races beginning around 8 a.m.