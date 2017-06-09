West Nile virus found in Quincy

This past week, the Adams County Health Department found the first mosquitoes to test positive for the West Nile virus this summer.

"We go out and we set up traps for mosquitoes to check for West Nile virus," said Tony Dede, Environmental Health Supervisor at Adams County Health Department. "This particular batch of mosquitoes was in the city of Quincy," said Dede.

Community members said they have already started taking precautions.

"When I'm in the woods I usually put a shirt on or a long sleeve so that the mosquitoes, if they are around me, won't bite me as much," said Eric Biehl.

Erin Rankin said hearing that West Nile is in Quincy makes her take extra precautions when it comes to her children.

"We make sure she has long sleeves and pants. If we are going to be out in the woods or something like that we get bug spray," said Eric Biehl.

Officials said the best precautions for keeping yourself safe are the three "R's" -- reduce, repel and report.

"First thing you want to do is reduce all the areas that might be holding stagnant water around your home," said Dede. "Things like bird baths, any containers, play toys, old boats. As far as repel, that's simple. If you don't have to be out at night don't. If you are going to be out at night wear long clothing or use insect repellent," he said.

The last step is report. Report any locations you see stagnant water sitting for more than a week to your local health department or city. The CDC said most people who get West Nile virus don't develop any symptoms, but people over 60 are at a greater risk for serious complications.