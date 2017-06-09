Wennecker Bridge to be replaced

The 92-year-old Wennecker Bridge in Marion County will soon be replaced. Officials said because it's deteriorating, is narrow and is listed as one of the deficient bridges according to MoDOT, it needs to be replaced.

"Our goal is to have a good transportation system in the rural part of the county. The whole goal is if you have strong county roads that helps out state highways. The farmers, instead of having to get their equipment out on the state routes, are able to use our county roads," said Lyndon Bode, Marion County Presiding Commissioner.

Construction on the new bridge is set to start this month and be finished by September.