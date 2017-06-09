Call to the Pen: Chisholm takes advantage of opportunity with Gems

Dylan Chisholm's summer plans were pretty much the same as everyone else's. The former Quincy High and John Wood pitcher planned on catching up with friends and spending his afternoons by the pool. For the first time since picking up a baseball mitt, Chisholm did not, however, plan on playing summer ball.



"I thought it was just time to take a summer off and prepare for next year," he said.



After finishing up his sophomore season at John Wood, Chisholm accepted an opportunity to continue pitching at Lindenwood-Belleville to finish his college career. This summer he was going to take off to train for his junior season, however, his plans all changed with one text message from his former John Wood pitching coach and Quincy Gems manager, Adam Hightower.



"He texted me and asked what I was doing that day," explain Chisholm."



" I explained I wasn't really doing anything and he asked if I wanted to pitch (that night). Obviously I wanted to come pitch so that is where things stand."



Just hours after getting that text, Chisholm was pitching in a Quincy Gems uniform in a Prospect League game in Springfield.



Since the season was barely a week old, Hightower's full pitching staff had yet to report from their schools and the Gems' manager was in need of an emergency arm, which is why he signed Chisholm to a 10-day contract.



"It was huge for him to want to play that role for us because we needed it and he did a good job," said Hightower.



Now, the one time Quincy Gems bat boy and autograph seeker got a chance to wear a jersey of his own and this time the autograph being sought was Chisholm's.



"We used to watch these guys growing up and looked up to them like they were heroes," said Chisholm.



"To come play for the team that we watched as little kids was something really special."



In Chisholm's final outing with the Gems on Wednesday the emergency pitcher did as needed. He pitched 3.1 innings of relief while fanning four batters at the plate. And it is just that kind of experience Chisholm will take away from this summer.



"There's a lot of Division I and Division II experience here," said Chisholm.



"These guys have a lot of baseball knowledge and you can't really ever turn down anybody. You have to soak in all the knowledge while you're here."



While Chisholm's deal with the Gems ended on Friday, he and Hightower have agreed that Chisholm should stay ready should the Gems ever need an emergency arm again.

