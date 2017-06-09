Quincy skate park finally finished - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy skate park finally finished

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Scooter pulls off inward Briflip at the Quincy Skate Park. Scooter pulls off inward Briflip at the Quincy Skate Park.
Scooter catches big air off a ramp. Scooter catches big air off a ramp.
Skater walks around park. Skater walks around park.
Skater grinds on concrete. Skater grinds on concrete.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

For skaters looking to catch some air, there's a lot of talk about a new spot in Quincy.

The Quincy Skate Park at Lincoln Park on Bonansinga Drive is complete and skaters, bikers and scooters are having a blast. Some pulling off tricks or just having fun with the ramps. One scooter says he was so happy to finally see it built.

"I was seeing it on the internet and I got so excited," Zachary Newell said. "Then, I just figured out that it was here. So I came here and I was so shocked to see it was actually here."

"It's beyond what we thought," Executive Director Rome Frericks said. "There's always at least 10 to 15 kids out here of all ages."

The Adams County Skate Park Movement held fundraisers for five years to raise the money to build the park. Officials says it could expand in the future, depending on how many people use it. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.