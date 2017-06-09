Quincy skate park finally finished

For skaters looking to catch some air, there's a lot of talk about a new spot in Quincy.

The Quincy Skate Park at Lincoln Park on Bonansinga Drive is complete and skaters, bikers and scooters are having a blast. Some pulling off tricks or just having fun with the ramps. One scooter says he was so happy to finally see it built.

"I was seeing it on the internet and I got so excited," Zachary Newell said. "Then, I just figured out that it was here. So I came here and I was so shocked to see it was actually here."

"It's beyond what we thought," Executive Director Rome Frericks said. "There's always at least 10 to 15 kids out here of all ages."

The Adams County Skate Park Movement held fundraisers for five years to raise the money to build the park. Officials says it could expand in the future, depending on how many people use it.