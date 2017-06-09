Passenger injured after driver hits tractor

Illinois State Police say a passenger was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after a distracted driver hit a tractor in Brown County.



ISP says it happened around 4:45 p.m. on Highway 99, about a quarter of a mile north of Brown County Road 1200 East.



According to ISP, Enrique Tellez, 24, of Versailles, Illinois was driving north and became distracted on his cell phone and rear ended a New Holland tractor.



Police say the passenger, Cullie McCurdy, 20, of Rushville, Illinois received minor injuries and was taken to Passavant Hospital in Jacksonville, Illinois.



ISP cited Tellez for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and using an electronic device while driving.