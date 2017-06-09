Friday's Sports Extra-June 9

**Prospect League**
Quincy: 9
Lafayette: 10
Dalton Schumer: 1-6, 2 RBI
Gems: (3-7)
**High School Baseball**
(Central Lee/Van Buren Tournament)
Ft. Madison: 0
Central Lee: 12
Burlington Notre Dame: 7
Keokuk: 8
Reade Reiter: Walk-off RBI
Keokuk: 7
Central Lee: 12
*Central Lee vs. Pekin SAT in Tournament Championship
**High School Softball**
(Cedar Rapids Jefferson Invite)
15) Keokuk: 3
Johnson: 12
15) Keokuk: 1
Urbandale: 9
(Prairie Cedar Rapids Tournament)
Central Lee: 2
Prairie Cedar Rapids: 14
Central Lee: 5
Lincoln Central: 3
McKenna Hall: WP (9-2), 2 RBI
Hawks: (12-10)
(Davenport West Tournament)
Ft. Madison: 0
Davenport Assumption: 12
Ft. Madison: 3
Pleasant Valley: 15