Friday's Sports Extra-June 9

Friday's Sports Extra-June 9

Posted:

**Prospect League**

Quincy: 9
Lafayette: 10
Dalton Schumer: 1-6, 2 RBI
Gems: (3-7)

**High School Baseball**

(Central Lee/Van Buren Tournament)

Ft. Madison: 0
Central Lee: 12

Burlington Notre Dame: 7
Keokuk: 8
Reade Reiter: Walk-off RBI

Keokuk: 7
Central Lee: 12
*Central Lee vs. Pekin SAT in Tournament Championship

**High School Softball**

(Cedar Rapids Jefferson Invite)

15) Keokuk: 3
Johnson: 12

15) Keokuk: 1
Urbandale: 9

(Prairie Cedar Rapids Tournament)

Central Lee: 2
Prairie Cedar Rapids: 14

Central Lee: 5
Lincoln Central: 3
McKenna Hall: WP (9-2), 2 RBI
Hawks: (12-10)

(Davenport West Tournament)

Ft. Madison: 0
Davenport Assumption: 12

Ft. Madison: 3
Pleasant Valley: 15
 

