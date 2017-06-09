Hundreds gather for Hannibal's Brew Skies

There were two musical acts Friday night, with more on the way for Saturday

Music filled the air in America's hometown Friday evening at the first ever Hannibal's Brew Skies festival.

Several hundred people got to enjoy beer tasting, courtesy of Bells Brewery, and music on the patio at Cave Hollow West Winery. Some even stayed overnight, camping in RVs and Volkswagens.

The event was put on by the Hannibal Nutrition Center, with the proceeds raised to help the community.

"It's a way to get other people involved in working with the Nutrition Center that might not otherwise," said Hannibal Nutrition Center's Executive Director, Debbie Catlett. "And then it helps to fund our Meals on Wheels, which is the most important thing that we do besides the daily contact for our seniors."

Festivities are scheduled to continue Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Mark Twain Cave and Campground area in Hannibal. The festival will include petting zoos, painting of the Volkswagens, more than 50 vendors, and more live music.