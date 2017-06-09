Hundreds gather for Hannibal's Brew Skies - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hundreds gather for Hannibal's Brew Skies

Attendees enjoying some wine, brews and music on the patio Attendees enjoying some wine, brews and music on the patio
There were two musical acts Friday night, with more on the way for Saturday There were two musical acts Friday night, with more on the way for Saturday
People tasting wine at Cave Hollow West Winery People tasting wine at Cave Hollow West Winery
The campgrounds were filled with vintage model Volkswagens The campgrounds were filled with vintage model Volkswagens
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Music filled the air in America's hometown Friday evening at the first ever Hannibal's Brew Skies festival.

Several hundred people got to enjoy beer tasting, courtesy of Bells Brewery, and music on the patio at Cave Hollow West Winery. Some even stayed overnight, camping in RVs and Volkswagens.

The event was put on by the Hannibal Nutrition Center, with the proceeds raised to help the community.

"It's a way to get other people involved in working with the Nutrition Center that might not otherwise," said Hannibal Nutrition Center's Executive Director, Debbie Catlett. "And then it helps to fund our Meals on Wheels, which is the most important thing that we do besides the daily contact for our seniors."

Festivities are scheduled to continue Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Mark Twain Cave and Campground area in Hannibal. The festival will include petting zoos, painting of the Volkswagens, more than 50 vendors, and more live music.

