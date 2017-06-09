Sounds of Blues in the District fill downtown Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Sounds of Blues in the District fill downtown Quincy

By Valeree Dunn, Producer
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The sounds of summer are back in downtown Quincy.

On Friday, live music filled the square in Quincy's Washington Park for the first time this season. Hundreds gathered for Blues in the District. It's an annual summer tradition in the Gem City, and it's one that starts early.

WGEM spoke with kids Friday who say they can remember visiting with their families last year, and it's always fun running into their teachers after school is out. 

"It's exciting to see everyone you haven't seen in a while," Amelia Chbeir said.

If you missed the kickoff, don't worry. The Blues in the District concert series is back June 23rd, and the event runs every 2nd and 4th Friday of July and August as well.

