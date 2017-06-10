GatesAir celebrates 95 years in broadcast industry

GatesAir, a local broadcast manufacturing company, celebrated its 95th anniversary with an open house Saturday.

More than 200 people toured GatesAir's plant to learn about its products and meet the people that make them.

"It's a success," Vice President of Operations Bryant Burke said about the open house. "We're having a great time today."

GatesAir produces transmitters that power radio and TV stations.

"This is our only manufacturing plant now, so this is the plant we're going to invest in," Burke said. "This is the gem of the company is what we call it. We have an administration building next door, very large campus, but the investment we're making in people, training and technology is all here."

Fabrication Manager Ben Robinson said the company is going to continue to succeed.

"I think the future's bright for broadcasting," he said. "TV's not going anywhere. It's here for the long haul."

The open house consisted of guided tours, refreshments and prize giveaways. It was all done to give the community a closer look at how the technology is made.

GatesAir started in Quincy in 1922. Burke said the company has stayed put all these years because of the community.

"Just the commitment to the community and the community's commitment back to us," he said.

Robinson said he agrees.

"It's a really great community," he said. "The people that I work with and rub shoulders with every day... great people. We have a great facility, great campus, and there's no reason to leave."

Burke said with all the new technology out there, GatesAir will only continue to grow.

"We're gonna be here for another 95 years," he said.

GatesAir officials said they are working on new software features, which will potentially bring more jobs to Quincy.