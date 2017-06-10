Lincoln In The District takes people back in time

Kids were able to learn about the history of Abraham Lincoln

People were able to take a step back in time to learn about the Lincoln era and Quincy's history during the annual Lincoln in The District event.

"We are celebrating Quincy's history in our United States," said George Vuss, Abraham Lincoln impersonator.

Kids, families and history lovers from all over were able to live, learn and experience history.

"When you listen to living history you take in history in a different way, it becomes educational," said Iris Nelson, chair for Lincoln in The District Committee. "This is an opportunity for them to learn more about things that they might not taken a book and read about," said Nelson.

People were able to enjoy different events that took place during the Lincoln era.

"We have vintage baseball, we have the music of the era, we have a civil war field embalmer, a candy store, things about the civil war. There's really just a great assortment of things on the Lincoln era that really bring that history to life," said Nelson.

Bringing history to life so people can remember the past and the effect it plays on the future was what the event was all about.

"I think the notion is history has meaning, and history is still relevant, and for the people of Quincy to know that their neighbors and friends from a previous generation had impact on the national policies of electing the president," said Vuss.

The next event in the park is the concert series on Wednesday, June 15th with the Soul Shaker's starting at 7 p.m.