Kids race during annual soap box derby - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Kids race during annual soap box derby

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Kids taking off for the race Kids taking off for the race
Child getting ready to take off Child getting ready to take off
Competition starting line Competition starting line
Over 100 kids raced Over 100 kids raced
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Every kid was a winner during one of the country's largest independent soap box derbies on Saturday. 

The Quincy Breakfast Optimist Club hosted its 13th annual derby this weekend.

110 racers raced through the streets of Quincy and coordinators said events like this allow people to bond with each other in the community. 

"It's important for us to continue to do this every year because it's for the kids," said Ray Wilson coordinator for the soap box derby. "It's for their parents and for an experience they'll remember for the rest of their life," said Wilson. 

The event also had a "SuperKids Soapbox Derby" for children with special needs. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.