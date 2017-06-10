Kids race during annual soap box derby

Child getting ready to take off

Every kid was a winner during one of the country's largest independent soap box derbies on Saturday.

The Quincy Breakfast Optimist Club hosted its 13th annual derby this weekend.

110 racers raced through the streets of Quincy and coordinators said events like this allow people to bond with each other in the community.

"It's important for us to continue to do this every year because it's for the kids," said Ray Wilson coordinator for the soap box derby. "It's for their parents and for an experience they'll remember for the rest of their life," said Wilson.

The event also had a "SuperKids Soapbox Derby" for children with special needs.