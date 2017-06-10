Suspect at large, car jacking near Hannibal - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Suspect at large, car jacking near Hannibal

Posted:
Picture of the suspect from the Ralls County Sheriff's Office. Picture of the suspect from the Ralls County Sheriff's Office.
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Ralls County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident at the Love's Truck Stop in New London, Missouri. 

Chief Deputy Ronald Haught Jr. said at 4:00 p.m., deputies responded to a reported armed car jacking that originated in Hannibal.

The suspect exited the victim’s vehicle at Loves Truck Stop in New London.

Deputies said they moved to set up a perimeter of the area and bring in additional resources including a K-9.

The suspect was described as a white male approximately 40-years-old with a medium build and short red hair, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect was last seen wearing a baseball cap, dark gray shirt, and camo cargo shorts.

Chief Deputy Haught said the suspect is believed to be passing through the area and possibly hitch-hiking.

The suspect remains at large and the Ralls County Sheriff’s Office is urging the public to report any suspicious activity and to not pick up hitch–hikers.

Missouri State Highway Patrol and the New London Police Department helped at the scene. 

Deputies said at this time, the investigation is on-going. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.