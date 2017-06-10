Suspect at large, car jacking near Hannibal

Picture of the suspect from the Ralls County Sheriff's Office.

Ralls County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident at the Love's Truck Stop in New London, Missouri.

Chief Deputy Ronald Haught Jr. said at 4:00 p.m., deputies responded to a reported armed car jacking that originated in Hannibal.

The suspect exited the victim’s vehicle at Loves Truck Stop in New London.

Deputies said they moved to set up a perimeter of the area and bring in additional resources including a K-9.

The suspect was described as a white male approximately 40-years-old with a medium build and short red hair, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect was last seen wearing a baseball cap, dark gray shirt, and camo cargo shorts.

Chief Deputy Haught said the suspect is believed to be passing through the area and possibly hitch-hiking.

The suspect remains at large and the Ralls County Sheriff’s Office is urging the public to report any suspicious activity and to not pick up hitch–hikers.

Missouri State Highway Patrol and the New London Police Department helped at the scene.

Deputies said at this time, the investigation is on-going.