Shooting event raises money for Honor Flight

WEST QUINCY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Two big events this weekend raised money for future Great River Honor Flights.

In Missouri, Breaking Birds for Freedom took place Saturday morning at the Quincy Gun Club in West Quincy.

Ten Rivers, Pheasants Forever and the the Lewis County 4-H club teamed up for a trap and five stand shotgun events.

Past and present military service personnel participated in the competition. 
 

