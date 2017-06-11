Local tractor club gives back to veterans

More than 40 riders came out to participate.

The North River Iron Club held their 3rd annual tractor drive fundraiser to show how much farmers appreciate veterans.



It included over 40 tractors as well as a state trooper escort and members of local fire districts.

The run went from Hull, Illinois to Payson and back to Hull.

The tractor club is located in Palmyra, Missouri and they travel to fairs and shows across the Tri-States.

"Just to give back to those who have given so much," Eric Duncan said. "Some give it their all, so we just want to get out there and help the honor flight continue their great work."

The next Great River Honor Flight is scheduled for Saturday, June 24 out of Hannibal La Grange University.

It is the 43rd mission and so far 1,358 local veterans have experienced their Honor Flight for free thanks to the efforts of all organizations.