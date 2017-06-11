Suspected drunk driver crashes into several cars and building

Police say a drunk driver hit several cars and crashed into a building in downtown Quincy late Saturday night.

Quincy Police Officer Nathan Elbus says the driver, who hasn't been identified yet, crossed then Memorial Bridge into Quincy. He crashed into a car with two people inside at 4th and Maine. The van then jumped the curb as it turned onto 4th Street, and crashed into a light pole and another van. The driver finally smashed into the building at 403 Hampshire St. coming to a rest.

Police say the driver broke the gas and water pipes in the building, forcing officers to evacuate those living on the upper floor. Officers say no one involved suffered any injuries. The driver has been arrested for DUI. More charges are pending.

