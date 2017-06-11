Man arrested after crashing into church - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Man arrested after crashing into church

By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
A van crashed into the building at 403 Hampshire Street.
James Monahan
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy police said Sunday morning that a man has been arrested after police said he crashed into a church in downtown Quincy Saturday night.

Around 11:30 Saturday night, police said 53-year-old John Monahan crashed his car into 403 Hampshire St, which houses Unity Church of Quincy. Police said Monahan was traveling east on Maine when he hit a car with two women inside. Police said Monahan then turned left onto 4th St, hit a parked van and then came to rest inside Unity Church.

Police said no one was injured in the crash.

Monahan was arrested for DUI, improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

