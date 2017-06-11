Keokuk community rocks the arts during festival - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Keokuk community rocks the arts during festival

By Emily McCarter, Multimedia Journalist
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

The Keokuk community gathered for the Keokuk Rocks the Arts Festival this weekend, which included live music, art classes and historic tours.

One of the many events was a local flea market. Flea Market Coordinator Kathie Mahoney says the market was a great opportunity for vendors.

"It gives the people that are in the area a chance to show the stuff they have and show the talents that they have," she said. "If you walk around, you can see a lot of wonderful stuff."

Coordinators said when they heard about the festival coming to Keokuk, it seemed like the perfect time to try out their first flea market.

The successful market brought more traffic into local businesses like the market's sponsor, the Southside Boat Club.

"Our motto is, 'This is where good people come together," said Southside Boat Club President Mike Mahoney.

"We get a lot of overflow from this and from the art festival as well," he said. "And they too with us. The people that come down here have gone up to the bridge and into the art festival and stuff. So it's kind of a community thing. We feed off one another."

The Mahoney's both agree the entire festival is for the community.

"This community is just a great bunch of people," Mike Mahoney said. "We enjoy all the people that come in here, and that's the biggest asset we have. It's the people."

"It's been a really good weekend for Keokuk," Kathie Mahoney said. "Keokuk has a lot of talented people in a lot of areas: music, art, everything. And so it's good to see that."

She said the market had 29 vendors, and those proceeds will go toward the Mermaid Club, a community organization that works children activities.

"We've got quite a few vendors for our first time," Kathie Mahoney said. "We're just really really happy the way it turned out."

Officials said after the good turnout this weekend, they plan to host the flea market again next year.

