Drivers, residents react to car jacking

Authorities in Ralls County, Missouri continued their search for an alleged armed carjacker Sunday morning.

Police said it started in Hannibal and then the suspect fled on foot from the Love's travel stop in New London.

Drivers like Mike Schidster, who's coming home this weekend from Hannibal, said they were shocked to hear about an armed car jacking that ended here at the Love's Travel stop in New London Missouri.

"It's bad. It's bad for business, the community, because somebody would stoop that low, Schidster said. "It's a terrible thing today in our society that people do what they do."

The Ralls County Sheriff's Office said they believe a man, described as a 40-year-old white male, in a gray shirt and baseball hat is behind the car jacking.

Devin Harrell lives in Hannibal. He said incidents like this seem to be happening more and more.

"It's this world and what it's coming to," Harrell said. "It's hit and miss everyday. One day people are fine, and the next minute they're a totally different person. He could not be in the right state of mind right now. I just hope it doesn't happen to anybody else."

Drivers said this is an important reminder to be aware of your surroundings at all times.

"You don't know what they've got. They could have a gun," Harrell said. "They could not even be a hitch-hiking, they could be just looking to kill somebody. You just never know what you're going to get yourself into."

Schidster said because of recent events, he takes different precautions out in public and at his home.

"Our world is changing," Schidster said. "I used to live in the country and never have to worry about locking the doors. Now you better lock it just to go to the garage."

The Ralls County Sheriff's Office is urging all travelers in the area to report any suspicious activity and not to pick up any hitch-hikers.